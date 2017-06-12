County News: Fire breaks out in Susse...

County News: Fire breaks out in Sussex office block

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a commercial office block in Sussex this afternoon , according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue. A spokesman for the service said a call came in 4.10pm with reports of a fire in Queen's Road, Brighton.

