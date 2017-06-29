County News: Family's shock after lor...

County News: Family's shock after lorry smashes into home

Read more: Shoreham Herald

A father has spoken of his family's shock and horror after a lorry smashed into the front of their home. The crash happened just one day after their A 180,000 renovation project was completed on the house in Bolney Road, Ansty, near Haywards Heath.

Chicago, IL

