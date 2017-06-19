County News: Court hears how son found body of his 'happy, joyful' mother
A man who discovered his mother's dead body on Mother's Day described her as 'cheerful and joyful' at her former partner's trial. Robert Trigg, from Worthing, Sussex, is accused of the manslaughter of Caroline Devlin, whose body was found on March 26, 2006, and the murder of his partner Susan Nicholson, in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Sussex Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|4 hr
|Trump is a joke
|7
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|23
|11 vintage photos of New York City's most famou...
|Mon
|Stuart Gibson
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|Honiton murder accused appears at crown court
|Jun 10
|Rene Nielson
|3
|Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f...
|Jun 10
|Anton Currywurst
|4
|Evangelical principles put party at odds with g...
|Jun 9
|Brad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC