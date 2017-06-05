Conservatives intensify attacks on Jeremy Corbyn as polling day approaches
With just two days to go to the June 8 General Election, Conservatives have stepped up their assault on Jeremy Corbyn, denouncing him as "muddled-headed" on terrorism and weak on Brexit. Theresa May and Boris Johnson unleashed attacks on the Labour leader as a brace of opinion surveys suggested the UK may be heading for a hung Parliament on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Mon
|sure as
|1
|Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show
|Jun 4
|Do tell
|1
|President can't stop New York's clean-energy pr...
|Jun 3
|Only the TRUTH
|4
|Complaints about SoHa are ignorant to Harlem hi...
|Jun 2
|Jewish Pete
|1
|CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La...
|May 26
|Food farts
|4
|ISIS video catches attention of security in Las...
|May 25
|Wake Up
|1
|The Left s Road Leads To Manchester
|May 25
|vuk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC