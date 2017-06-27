Charles took most expensive Royal Train trip costing A 46,000
The most expensive journey by Royal Train was made by the Prince of Wales and cost more than A 46,000, royal accounts have shown. Heir to the throne Charles travelled from Windsor to Lancashire and Yorkshire to undertake engagements in Clitheroe, Settle and Harrogate in March.
