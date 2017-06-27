Charles took most expensive Royal Tra...

Charles took most expensive Royal Train trip costing A 46,000

Read more: Andover Advertiser

The most expensive journey by Royal Train was made by the Prince of Wales and cost more than A 46,000, royal accounts have shown. Heir to the throne Charles travelled from Windsor to Lancashire and Yorkshire to undertake engagements in Clitheroe, Settle and Harrogate in March.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 22,254 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,694

