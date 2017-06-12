Charles steers ship in harbour simulation during maritime academy visit
The Prince of Wales tried his hand at steering a ship into harbour on a simulator and met with a young fishing boat skipper during a visit to Aberdeenshire. Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, arrived in a burgundy royal helicopter in the grounds of the Thainstone House Hotel in Inverurie.
