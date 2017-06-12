Charles' letter written days after se...

Charles' letter written days after separating from Diana to be auctioned

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Redditch Advertiser

The handwritten note, on Royal Yacht Britannia crested paper, reveals his hopes of people appreciating "the things I try to do after I am dead". Charles writes that it has been "pretty awful having to live through all the misinterpretation and the flak" following the break-up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Mon Trumpsajoke 3
News Honiton murder accused appears at crown court Jun 10 Rene Nielson 3
News Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f... Jun 10 Anton Currywurst 4
News Evangelical principles put party at odds with g... Jun 9 Brad 2
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Jun 8 spytheweb 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
News Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show Jun 4 Do tell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,045 • Total comments across all topics: 281,747,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC