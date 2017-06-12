Charities, companies and individuals offer help to Grenfell Tower victims

Companies, individuals and charities have sprung into action to offer help to anyone affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.Here is a summary of some of the efforts so far: The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said there was a rest centre at Harrow Centre, Freston Road, while nearby St Clements Church was collecting clothes, food and water for those affected - many of whom had been forced to escape the building in their night clothes.

