Charities, companies and individuals offer help to Grenfell Tower victims
Companies, individuals and charities have sprung into action to offer help to anyone affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.Here is a summary of some of the efforts so far: The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said there was a rest centre at Harrow Centre, Freston Road, while nearby St Clements Church was collecting clothes, food and water for those affected - many of whom had been forced to escape the building in their night clothes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Freepressseries.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Mon
|Trumpsajoke
|3
|Honiton murder accused appears at crown court
|Jun 10
|Rene Nielson
|3
|Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f...
|Jun 10
|Anton Currywurst
|4
|Evangelical principles put party at odds with g...
|Jun 9
|Brad
|2
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Jun 8
|spytheweb
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
|Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show
|Jun 4
|Do tell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC