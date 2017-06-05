Brokenshire not keen on Stormont medi...

Brokenshire not keen on Stormont mediator move amid DUP deal criticism

The Northern Ireland Secretary appears to have ruled out an independent mediator to chair talks to restore powersharing amid criticism his impartiality has been compromised by the anticipated Democratic Unionist/Conservative parliamentary deal. James Brokenshire said the current process, which involves the UK and Irish governments chairing elements of the negotiations and the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service moderating other discussions, was the "right approach".

Chicago, IL

