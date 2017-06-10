British schoolboys don skirts to prot...

British schoolboys don skirts to protest shorts ban

As a record-breaking heat wave grips Britain, some teenage boys are protesting their school's "no shorts" policy by donning skirts instead. Students at the Isca Academy in Exeter, England, turned up at school Thursday wearing skirts after their head teacher wouldn't relax the dress code, which bans shorts.

