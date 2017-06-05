British Prime Minster's Call For An Early Election Backfired
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election backfired spectacularly as her Conservative Party lost its majority in Parliament, throwing British politics into chaos. UK media, citing sources they did not identify, reported early Friday that May has no intention of resigning despite calls for her to step down.
