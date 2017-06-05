British police identify two attackers in Saturday rampage - Mon, 05 Jun 2017 PST
British police named two of the three men who left a trail of bloodshed with a van and knife in central London and appealed for the public's help Monday to learn more about their movements in the days leading up to the deadly rampage that killed seven people and left dozens wounded. Khuram Shazad Butt was a 27-year-old Pakistan-born Briton known to authorities, according to a statement issued by London police.
