Arts outside London get funding boost while major venues are cut

11 hrs ago

The Royal Opera House, Southbank Centre, National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company are having their funding cut as a result of a new Arts Council settlement which will see more money go outside London. Organisations getting funding this time include the British Motor Industry Heritage Trust, the London Transport Museum, the National Horseracing Museum, the Bronte Society and the Tank Museum.

Chicago, IL

