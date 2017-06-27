Arts outside London get funding boost while major venues are cut
The Royal Opera House, Southbank Centre, National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company are having their funding cut as a result of a new Arts Council settlement which will see more money go outside London. Organisations getting funding this time include the British Motor Industry Heritage Trust, the London Transport Museum, the National Horseracing Museum, the Bronte Society and the Tank Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police need more training on hate crime, says A...
|22 min
|ROG
|30
|Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o...
|4 hr
|michael flynn tr...
|6
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|11 hr
|huntcoyotes
|180
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|78
|Canada 150: Five artifacts representing B.C. on...
|Jun 24
|Anthropology
|1
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 21
|Trump is a joke
|7
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Jun 20
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC