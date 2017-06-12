Arts centre apology for fireworks which scared passers-by after London tragedies
An arts centre has apologised for any "distress caused" by a loud fireworks display which sparked panic in the capital, just days after the London Bridge attack and the Grenfell Tower disaster. Somerset House said the display was not organised by the institution, but was linked to a private event taking place in its grounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Jun 14
|hmmm
|1
|McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership
|Jun 12
|Trumpsajoke
|3
|Honiton murder accused appears at crown court
|Jun 10
|Rene Nielson
|3
|Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f...
|Jun 10
|Anton Currywurst
|4
|Evangelical principles put party at odds with g...
|Jun 9
|Brad
|2
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|Jun 8
|spytheweb
|1
|Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec...
|Jun 5
|sure as
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC