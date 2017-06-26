Angelina Jolie urges schoolchildren to 'fight for universal human rights'
Angelina Jolie has launched a plea for today's young people to be paramount in the next generation's fight for universal human rights for all children. The actress, director and humanitarian opened a performance of more than 600 schoolchildren at London's Royal Albert Hall for Amnesty International on Monday evening, urging them to do their bit for the cause.
