Amnesty want better police training to deal with - under-reported' hate crimes

13 hrs ago Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

Amnesty International is calling for a review of hate crime laws and improvements in training for police on how to deal with the offences. In a briefing published a year on from the EU referendum, the organisation raises the alarm about incidents in which victims were targeted based on disability, race, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity.

Chicago, IL

