Adams: Sinn Fein backs powersharing as strategic way to united Ireland
Sinn Fein is still committed to powersharing at Stormont as it provides a strategic route to a united Ireland, party president Gerry Adams has said. Mr Adams dismissed suggestions the republican party was no longer interested in getting a devolved administration back up and running in Belfast.
