Adams: Sinn Fein backs powersharing a...

Adams: Sinn Fein backs powersharing as strategic way to united Ireland

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Ledbury Reporter

Sinn Fein is still committed to powersharing at Stormont as it provides a strategic route to a united Ireland, party president Gerry Adams has said. Mr Adams dismissed suggestions the republican party was no longer interested in getting a devolved administration back up and running in Belfast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain: Obama tops Trump in global leadership Mon Trumpsajoke 3
News Honiton murder accused appears at crown court Jun 10 Rene Nielson 3
News Scottish Tory leader 'given gay rights pledge f... Jun 10 Anton Currywurst 5
News Evangelical principles put party at odds with g... Jun 9 Brad 2
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Jun 8 spytheweb 1
News Goodale vows 'seamless collaboration' among sec... Jun 5 sure as 1
News Rising star wins award at prestigious flower show Jun 4 Do tell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC