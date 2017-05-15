Young man remains in serious but stab...

Young man remains in serious but stable condition after losing his arm

A YOUNG man who lost his arm during an incident at a railway station in Droitwich remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. We have previously reported how the young man was reported to have fallen between a train and a platform at Droitwich Railway Station on Friday, suffering what has been described as a 'life-changing injury'.

Chicago, IL

