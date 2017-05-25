Woman, 72, jailed after sending death threat to Theresa May

An elderly woman has been jailed for three-and-a-half years for sending a death threat to Theresa May. Isabella Jackson, 72, sent a threat by email in 2014 when Mrs May was Home Secretary and also made bomb threats to Harrods and King's Cross Station in London and Edinburgh Airport, the Judiciary of Scotland said. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard she had already spent a year in jail for breaching her probation after making a number of hoax bomb calls in 2011.

