Woman, 72, jailed after sending death threat to Theresa May
An elderly woman has been jailed for three-and-a-half years for sending a death threat to Theresa May. Isabella Jackson, 72, sent a threat by email in 2014 when Mrs May was Home Secretary and also made bomb threats to Harrods and King's Cross Station in London and Edinburgh Airport, the Judiciary of Scotland said. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard she had already spent a year in jail for breaching her probation after making a number of hoax bomb calls in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Left s Road Leads To Manchester
|8 hr
|BB Board
|3
|ISIS video catches attention of security in Las...
|8 hr
|Wake Up
|1
|Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o...
|Wed
|fingers mcgurke
|8
|New mayor supports young people
|Wed
|not all eh
|1
|Times Square mayhem raises question about recen...
|May 19
|Meanwhile
|1
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May 16
|nice
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC