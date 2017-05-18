Without Ukip in the Commons, there wi...

Without Ukip in the Commons, there will be no Brexit', says MEP Tim Aker

Ukip has warned there will be "no Brexit" unless it gets some MPs into the House of Commons at the June 8 general election. The eurosceptic party, which has seen its support leach away to the Tories following last year's referendum, warned voters that victory for Conservatives would allow Theresa May to "backslide" on EU withdrawal.

Chicago, IL

