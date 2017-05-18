Without Ukip in the Commons, there will be no Brexit', says MEP Tim Aker
Ukip has warned there will be "no Brexit" unless it gets some MPs into the House of Commons at the June 8 general election. The eurosceptic party, which has seen its support leach away to the Tories following last year's referendum, warned voters that victory for Conservatives would allow Theresa May to "backslide" on EU withdrawal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Tue
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May 16
|nice
|3
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|May 15
|BlunderCONS are l...
|17
|Weird and Wonderful Wood in Haughley Park delig...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|2
|Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne...
|May 15
|okimar
|22
|How Toronto demolished the finest mansion in Ca...
|May 14
|Wipe
|1
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC