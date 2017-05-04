Wiltshire Business Awards 2017: Outstanding Excellence winner Imagine Cruising
A NIGHT of success was brought to a perfect conclusion for bespoke travel company Imagine Cruising, as after claiming several awards throughout the evening they were presented with the Outstanding Excellence award. Last year the company, which is based in Royal Wootton Bassett, made a turnover of A 100million through its staff of more than 300 people - who as well as being based in Wiltshire are also in Dubai, South Africa and Australia.
