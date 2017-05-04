West Midlands elects ex-John Lewis boss as region's mayor
Tory Andy Street narrowly won the mayoral race in Labour's West Midlands heartland after campaigning to make sure the region makes a success of Brexit. Massive majorities over Labour's Sion Simon in Solihull and Dudley, and solid backing in second preference ballots, saw former John Lewis boss Mr Street elected to oversee an A 8 billion investment budget.
