West Midlands elects ex-John Lewis bo...

West Midlands elects ex-John Lewis boss as region's mayor

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Argus

Tory Andy Street narrowly won the mayoral race in Labour's West Midlands heartland after campaigning to make sure the region makes a success of Brexit. Massive majorities over Labour's Sion Simon in Solihull and Dudley, and solid backing in second preference ballots, saw former John Lewis boss Mr Street elected to oversee an A 8 billion investment budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rare 500-year-old letter reveals secrets of Nor... 3 hr history 1
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) 11 hr Spillover comes here 34
News Aylesbury in the 1970s - 'The coming of space a... May 3 iPads expensive 4... 1
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) May 3 Swedenforever of ... 22
News Four teenagers quizzed in murder probe after ma... May 1 discocrisco 1
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place Apr 30 Advents 1
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Apr 26 truth 75
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,028 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC