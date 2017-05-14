Warm spell set to continue say foreca...

Warm spell set to continue say forecasters

Alice Smyth and Heidi Hassard from Ballymena enjoying the sunshine at Antrim Castle Gardens for the opening of the Allianz Garden Show Ireland The current breezy conditions are to ease off by Sunday and despite the possibility of a few showers and some cloud towards the end of next week, the warm weather should continue until Saturday at least, says forecaster Meteogroup. Tomorrow is forecast to continue this week's warm spell with 17 degrees celsius while Saturday is expected to be similar, with Sunday climbing to 18 - when breezy winds will ease for the rest of the week.

Chicago, IL

