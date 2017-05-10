Wall-to-wall sunshine to sizzle for another four days
Keep your sun cream at the ready because the rays are set to beat down on Northern Ireland for the rest of the week. Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge has advised people to "get out and enjoy the good weather" adding that weather in Northern Ireland is "better than the rest of the UK".
