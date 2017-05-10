Voters face straightforward choice between SNP and Tories - Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said Scottish voters face a "straightforward choice" in the General Election between the SNP or Conservative MPs who will "rubber-stamp" the Prime Minster's hard Brexit and austerity policies. The SNP leader said Theresa May would win the election and the SNP would "stand up for Scotland" at Westminster while the Tories would follow the Prime Minister.

