Vogue's Anna Wintour made a dame by Q...

Vogue's Anna Wintour made a dame by Queen Elizabeth II

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Britain's monarch has met a queen of the fashion world, as Vogue editor Anna Wintour was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II. Wintour was made a dame - female equivalent of a knight - for services to fashion and journalism in a Buckingham Palace ceremony on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) 4 hr Spillover comes here 34
News Aylesbury in the 1970s - 'The coming of space a... Wed iPads expensive 4... 1
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) May 3 Swedenforever of ... 22
News Four teenagers quizzed in murder probe after ma... May 1 discocrisco 1
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place Apr 30 Advents 1
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Apr 26 truth 75
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,495 • Total comments across all topics: 280,817,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC