Updated: Flying Scotsman to come through Hereford this Friday

11 hrs ago

The Flying Scotsman is expected at the city's railway station on May 19 at 1.08pm and expected to depart at 1.41pm. It will be travelling from Shrewsbury to Cardiff and then Newport to Bristol Parkway via Gloucester later on the same day.

Chicago, IL

