Ukip MEP could face bankruptcy over failure to pay damages to MPs

Ukip MEP Jane Collins could face bankruptcy after she failed to pay damages to Rotherham's three Labour MPs over remarks she made about the town's child abuse scandal. Ms Collins, MEP for Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire, was ordered to pay a total of A 358,000 in damages and costs after a long-running legal battle ended at London's High Court in February.

Chicago, IL

