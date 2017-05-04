Two men charged with murder over deat...

Two men charged with murder over death of Guy Hedger in - botched burglary'

Two men have been charged with the murder of a businessman who was fatally shot, allegedly during a botched burglary. Guy Hedger, 61, was killed in the early hours of April 30 after at least two intruders entered his A 1 million home in Castlewood, Dorset.

Chicago, IL

