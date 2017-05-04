Trump's first return to NYC will feat...

Trump's first return to NYC will feature WWII ceremony, widescale protests

IVisitors walk on the flight deck of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York Tuesday. President Donald Trump, the native New Yorker whose image for decades was interwoven with his brash hometown, is making his first trip back to Manhattan since taking office, returning to New York City on Thursday to mark the anniversary of an important World War II battle by making a speech on the USS Intrepid.

Chicago, IL

