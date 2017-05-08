Tributes to - British-born' doctor ki...

Tributes to - British-born' doctor killed with fiancee in US penthouse

9 hrs ago

A doctor who was killed alongside his anaesthetist fiancee in their luxury penthouse in the US was born in Britain, according to reports. Dr Richard Field, 49, and Dr Lina Bolanos, 38, were found dead in the apartment in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday night.

Chicago, IL

