Tory pledge to scrap tolls for motorists using Severn Crossings

The move will mean motorists making around 25 million journeys using the Severn Crossings every year will no longer be hit by fees of up to A 20. . @theresa_may and her team of @Conservatives will abolish the tolls on the Severn Crossings delivering a A 100m boost to the economy #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/qWz7qVFFsH "By significantly reducing the cost of doing business between Wales and England, the Conservatives continue to deliver on improving the economic prospects of ordinary working people "There is only one leader at this election who will put the economic prospects of all parts of the United Kingdom first.

