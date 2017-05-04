Tory landslide sees party retain control of West Sussex County Council
Four years after taking ten seats across West Sussex in a sensational election performance, UKIP's share of the vote collapsed en route to losing every single councillor to the Conservatives. Only two UKIP councillors stood again, with UKIP group leader Sandra James losing her Bourne seat by a large margin of almost 500 votes.
