Tory landslide sees party retain cont...

Tory landslide sees party retain control of West Sussex County Council

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Chichester Today

Four years after taking ten seats across West Sussex in a sensational election performance, UKIP's share of the vote collapsed en route to losing every single councillor to the Conservatives. Only two UKIP councillors stood again, with UKIP group leader Sandra James losing her Bourne seat by a large margin of almost 500 votes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chichester Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aylesbury in the 1970s - 'The coming of space a... Wed iPads expensive 4... 1
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) May 3 Swedenforever of ... 22
News Four teenagers quizzed in murder probe after ma... May 1 discocrisco 1
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place Apr 30 Advents 1
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) Apr 29 they coming closer 33
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Apr 26 truth 75
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,706 • Total comments across all topics: 280,810,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC