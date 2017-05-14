Tories - turning Tees Valley blue' wi...

Tories - turning Tees Valley blue' with mayoral win in Labour stronghold

The newly-elected Conservative mayor of the Tees Valley said his party will target five seats at the General Election in what has been until now a Labour heartland. Ben Houchen pulled off a remarkable victory, just as his uncle Keith did scoring for Coventry City in the 1987 FA Cup Final, in beating his Labour rival Sue Jeffrey after a run-off.

Chicago, IL

