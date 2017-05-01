Top Story'Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812' leads Tony nods

Top Story'Natasha, Pierre & the Great...

"Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," a sung-through musical that dramatizes a 70-page melodrama at the center of Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace," earned a leading 12 Tony Award nominations on Tuesday, which also saw nods for Bette Midler, Kevin Kline, Josh Groban, Danny DeVito and Cate Blanchett. Groban earned a nod for portraying - in a fat suit - an unhappy husband in "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812."

