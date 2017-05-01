Top Story'Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812' leads Tony nods
"Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," a sung-through musical that dramatizes a 70-page melodrama at the center of Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace," earned a leading 12 Tony Award nominations on Tuesday, which also saw nods for Bette Midler, Kevin Kline, Josh Groban, Danny DeVito and Cate Blanchett. Groban earned a nod for portraying - in a fat suit - an unhappy husband in "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTUL-TV Tulsa.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four teenagers quizzed in murder probe after ma...
|Mon
|discocrisco
|1
|In Britain, between a rock and a hard place
|Sun
|Advents
|1
|New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09)
|Apr 29
|they coming closer
|33
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|Apr 26
|truth
|75
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Apr 25
|Lottery Traitors
|21
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
|Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country
|Apr 21
|not-Free
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC