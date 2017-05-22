TOMORROW: Flying Scotsman to travel t...

TOMORROW: Flying Scotsman to travel through Somerset - but timetable is kept secret

THE 'world's most famous train' will arrive in Somerset tomorrow after months of anticipation - but serious trespassing incidents mean we can't tell you when. The Flying Scotsman is due to travel through the glorious countryside, travelling through Bristol down to Bishops Lydeard tomorrow .

