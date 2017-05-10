Thursday morning's traffic and travel

There's nothing major on the roads this morning as far as we can see, with only a few issues on the road across the Black Country and North Worcestershire, including: Two new works have opened up in Stourport. Gas main work and temporary traffic lights are in place on B4195 Bewdley Road at Dorsett Road until May 16. There is also gas main work and temporary traffic lights on B4195 Bewdley Road at Woodbury Road until the same day, so expect delays.

