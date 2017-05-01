Three teenagers held in east London c...

Three teenagers held in east London counter-terror raid

Three teenage women have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in an operation linked to a counter-terror raid which saw a woman shot and injured. The suspects, two aged 18 and one aged 19, were held after raids by the Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command in east London on Monday.

