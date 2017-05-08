Three accused over - botched burglary...

Three accused over - botched burglary' shooting death remanded in custody

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

Three men have appeared at crown court by video-link accused of the murder of a businessman who was fatally shot, allegedly during a botched burglary. Guy Hedger, 61, was killed in the early hours of April 30 after at least two intruders entered his A 1 million home in Castlewood, Dorset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen... 6 hr Fundiementally ill 1
News Rare 500-year-old letter reveals secrets of Nor... Sat history 1
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) May 6 Spillover comes here 34
News Aylesbury in the 1970s - 'The coming of space a... May 3 iPads expensive 4... 1
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) May 3 Swedenforever of ... 22
News Four teenagers quizzed in murder probe after ma... May 1 discocrisco 1
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place Apr 30 Advents 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,509 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC