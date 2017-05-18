Theresa May defends winter fuel allow...

Theresa May defends winter fuel allowance protection for Scottish pensioners

12 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Theresa May has defended Tory plans to protect winter fuel allowance for all Scottish pensioners while cutting it for many south of the border. The Prime Minister said devolution meant different choices could be made in Scotland but insisted the plans for means-testing in England were fair.

Chicago, IL

