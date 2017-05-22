Theresa May aims to refocus campaign ...

Theresa May aims to refocus campaign on Brexit amid Tory social care 'wobble'

Theresa May is seeking to steady Tory nerves amid fears the party's controversial plans to overhaul the funding of social care are costing it support at the ballot box. With less than three weeks to polling day, the Prime Minister will use the launch of the Conservatives' Welsh manifesto to try to refocus the election debate on Brexit.

