The Flying Scotsman at Didcot Railway...

The Flying Scotsman at Didcot Railway Centre in 2005. Picture Frank Dumbleton

COMPETITION is expected to be fierce for tickets to see the nation's favourite steam locomotive at Didcot Railway Centre. Thought to be the most famous locomotive in the world, the Flying Scotsman will be at the heritage railway centre during the three days of the August Bank Holiday - from Saturday, August 26 to Monday, August 28. Demand for tickets is expected to be high and managers of centre have not yet finalised the arrangements for how many visitors will be allowed in.

Chicago, IL

