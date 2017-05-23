the Drive: England raises threat leve...

the Drive: England raises threat level; budget unveiled; Cosby jury filling up

As officials hunted for accomplices of a suicide bomber and Britain's prime minister warned another attack could be "imminent," thousands of people poured into the streets of Manchester in a defiant vigil Tuesday for victims of a blast at a pop concert - the latest apparent target of Islamic extremists seeking to rattle life in the West. MANCHESTER, England - As officials hunted for accomplices of a suicide bomber and Britain's prime minister warned another attack could be "imminent," thousands of people poured into the streets of Manchester in a defiant vigil Tuesday for victims of a blast at a pop concert - the latest apparent target of Islamic extremists seeking to rattle life in the West.

