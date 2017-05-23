the Drive: England raises threat level; budget unveiled; Cosby jury filling up
As officials hunted for accomplices of a suicide bomber and Britain's prime minister warned another attack could be "imminent," thousands of people poured into the streets of Manchester in a defiant vigil Tuesday for victims of a blast at a pop concert - the latest apparent target of Islamic extremists seeking to rattle life in the West. MANCHESTER, England - As officials hunted for accomplices of a suicide bomber and Britain's prime minister warned another attack could be "imminent," thousands of people poured into the streets of Manchester in a defiant vigil Tuesday for victims of a blast at a pop concert - the latest apparent target of Islamic extremists seeking to rattle life in the West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o...
|3 hr
|Reality
|2
|Times Square mayhem raises question about recen...
|May 19
|Meanwhile
|1
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May 16
|nice
|3
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|May 15
|BlunderCONS are l...
|17
|Weird and Wonderful Wood in Haughley Park delig...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|2
|Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne...
|May 15
|okimar
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC