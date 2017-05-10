Tardis, hedgehog hospital and flight ...

Tardis, hedgehog hospital and flight simulator vie for Shed of the Year title

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

A magician's lair, a hospital for hedgehogs and even a chapel complete with an organ are among the wild and wonderful creations vying for the title of 2017 Shed of the Year. While most people are happy with somewhere to store dust-gathering bicycles or attempt to grow a vine of tomatoes, the nation's most committed shed lovers have far loftier dreams for their little havens at the bottom of the garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Tue nice 3
News Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d... Mon BlunderCONS are l... 17
News Weird and Wonderful Wood in Haughley Park delig... Mon Theocraencyclical 2
News Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne... May 15 okimar 22
News How Toronto demolished the finest mansion in Ca... May 14 Wipe 1
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,118 • Total comments across all topics: 281,103,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC