Swarm of bees creates a buzz during London's rush hour
A huge swarm of bees has hit part of London at rush hour, shocking onlookers who were forced to duck for cover. People were stopped in their tracks and traffic slowed as the swarm filled the air on Greenwich Church Street, close to the famous Greenwich market, in south-east London on Tuesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|7 hr
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|16 hr
|nice
|3
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|Mon
|BlunderCONS are l...
|17
|Weird and Wonderful Wood in Haughley Park delig...
|Mon
|Theocraencyclical
|2
|Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne...
|Mon
|okimar
|22
|How Toronto demolished the finest mansion in Ca...
|Sun
|Wipe
|1
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC