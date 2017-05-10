Swarm of bees creates a buzz during L...

Swarm of bees creates a buzz during London's rush hour

11 hrs ago Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

A huge swarm of bees has hit part of London at rush hour, shocking onlookers who were forced to duck for cover. People were stopped in their tracks and traffic slowed as the swarm filled the air on Greenwich Church Street, close to the famous Greenwich market, in south-east London on Tuesday evening.

