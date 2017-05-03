Student facing lengthy prison term for planting bomb on Tube train
A weapons-obsessed student is facing years behind bars for planting a home-made bomb on a busy Tube train. Former altar boy Damon Smith built the device at home with a A 2 clock from Tesco after googling an al Qaida article entitled Make A Bomb In The Kitchen Of Your Mom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond and Twickenham Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aylesbury in the 1970s - 'The coming of space a...
|8 hr
|iPads expensive 4...
|1
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Swedenforever of ...
|22
|Four teenagers quizzed in murder probe after ma...
|May 1
|discocrisco
|1
|In Britain, between a rock and a hard place
|Apr 30
|Advents
|1
|New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09)
|Apr 29
|they coming closer
|33
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|Apr 26
|truth
|75
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC