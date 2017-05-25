Street sealed off as police search pr...

Street sealed off as police search property in Wigan

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Yeovil Express

A street has been sealed off as police continue to search a property in Wigan amid reports that a bomb disposal unit was called to the scene. Eyewitnesses posted photos on Twitter showing a bomb disposal van, and at least one street sealed off with a police cordon while a helicopter circled above.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Left s Road Leads To Manchester 11 hr BB Board 3
News ISIS video catches attention of security in Las... 12 hr Wake Up 1
News Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o... Wed fingers mcgurke 8
News New mayor supports young people Wed not all eh 1
News Times Square mayhem raises question about recen... May 19 Meanwhile 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May 16 nice 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,595 • Total comments across all topics: 281,285,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC