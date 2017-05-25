Street sealed off as police search property in Wigan
A street has been sealed off as police continue to search a property in Wigan amid reports that a bomb disposal unit was called to the scene. Eyewitnesses posted photos on Twitter showing a bomb disposal van, and at least one street sealed off with a police cordon while a helicopter circled above.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Left s Road Leads To Manchester
|11 hr
|BB Board
|3
|ISIS video catches attention of security in Las...
|12 hr
|Wake Up
|1
|Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o...
|Wed
|fingers mcgurke
|8
|New mayor supports young people
|Wed
|not all eh
|1
|Times Square mayhem raises question about recen...
|May 19
|Meanwhile
|1
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May 16
|nice
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC