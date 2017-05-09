Some names Trump might consider in pi...

Some names Trump might consider in picking a new FBI chief

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

With James Comey ousted as FBI director, President Donald Trump will have an opportunity to select a replacement for a new 10-year term. The FBI in the interim will be led by Comey's top deputy, Andrew McCabe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bucks Business Awards finalists unveiled ahead ... 10 hr Sad goings on 1
News Royal relationship: Meghan Markle at Prince Har... Tue RUN HARRY 1
News Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen... Tue Fundiementally ill 1
News Rare 500-year-old letter reveals secrets of Nor... May 6 history 1
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) May 6 Spillover comes here 34
News Aylesbury in the 1970s - 'The coming of space a... May 3 iPads expensive 4... 1
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) May 3 Swedenforever of ... 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,390 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC