Skol the seal among nine animals named after beers to return to wild
A female grey seal named after Skol lager is among nine beer-named creatures who have been released into the wild after being nursed to health at a wildlife centre. Skol, who is from Middlesbrough and weighed 5st 13lb at the time of her release, is among the six male and three female seals released by RSPCA officers near the mouth of the River Nene in Lincolnshire.
