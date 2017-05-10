Sex predators laugh in dock at sentencing
Three men who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rape, laughed in the dock at Craigavon Crown Court this morning when they received jail sentences which could see them released within a month. The men smirked and smiled as a Romanian interpreter translated the jail terms handed down by District Judge Donna McColgan QC.
